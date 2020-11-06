Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $96,752.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $105,736.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $110,760.00.

Shares of EA opened at $128.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.26.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

