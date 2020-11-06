Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Elbit Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Elbit Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of ESLT opened at $113.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $110.00 and a one year high of $167.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.89.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

