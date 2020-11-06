EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.00

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 71.79 ($0.94), with a volume of 1006567 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.25 ($1.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $272.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.98.

About EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

