eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells $266,749.80 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wendy Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eBay alerts:

On Wednesday, August 26th, Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $49.41 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.