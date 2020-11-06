Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $962,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,099,000 after purchasing an additional 262,877 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.51 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.