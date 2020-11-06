Eads & Heald Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 6,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,719 shares of company stock worth $9,621,254. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $294.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.71. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $839.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.