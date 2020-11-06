E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.96 ($12.90).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.36 ($11.01) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.71. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.