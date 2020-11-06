E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.96 ($12.90).

FRA:EOAN opened at €9.36 ($11.01) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.71. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

