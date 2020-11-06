DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) (ETR:KCO) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE (KCO.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.79 ($6.81).

Shares of KCO opened at €5.16 ($6.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €2.61 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of €6.59 ($7.75). The company has a market cap of $514.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes and hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

