DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.13 ($70.74).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €53.76 ($63.25) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €49.16. HeidelbergCement AG has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.