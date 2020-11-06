Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Dynatronics from $1.45 to $1.65 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.49.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -0.27.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.43% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.