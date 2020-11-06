DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given a €34.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.18 ($42.57).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €33.82 ($39.78) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of €30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.43.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.