Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $106.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Shares of DNKN opened at $106.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $106.28.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 50,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

