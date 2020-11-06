Dropbox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 41,532 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,066% compared to the average daily volume of 3,561 call options.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $37,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,691 shares of company stock valued at $793,248. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $215,962,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,754,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,573 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 450.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,098,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 28.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,760,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,624 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $35,258,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBX opened at $20.12 on Friday. Dropbox has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 287.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

