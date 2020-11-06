Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$12.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.78. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$6.89 and a twelve month high of C$14.31.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

