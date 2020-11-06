DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $442,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $3,831,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth $230,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.7% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DraftKings stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.58. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.