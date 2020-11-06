Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.495 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Dover has increased its dividend by 12.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 58 years.

NYSE:DOV opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Dover has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

