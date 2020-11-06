Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS) versus Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Head-To-Head Review

Document Security Systems (NYSE:DSS) and Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Document Security Systems and Graphic Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Document Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Graphic Packaging 0 3 6 0 2.67

Graphic Packaging has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.51%. Given Graphic Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Graphic Packaging is more favorable than Document Security Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Document Security Systems has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphic Packaging has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Document Security Systems and Graphic Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Document Security Systems 9.53% -15.58% -12.31% Graphic Packaging 2.12% 15.24% 4.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Document Security Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Document Security Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Document Security Systems and Graphic Packaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Document Security Systems $19.41 million 1.38 -$2.89 million ($3.30) -1.39 Graphic Packaging $6.16 billion 0.62 $206.80 million $0.87 16.25

Graphic Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Document Security Systems. Document Security Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphic Packaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Graphic Packaging beats Document Security Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc. focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International. The company emphasizes on fraud and counterfeit prevention for various forms of printed documents and digital information. It markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. Document Security Systems, Inc. holds various patents for optical deterrent technologies that provide protection of printed information from unauthorized scanning and copying. The company operates combined security printing and packaging facility, and a plastic card facility that produces secure and non-secure documents. Document Security Systems, Inc. licenses its anti-counterfeiting technologies to printers and brand-owners. In addition, the company provides cloud computing services, including disaster recovery, back-up, and data security services. Further, Document Security Systems, Inc. acquires intellectual property assets and interests in companies owning intellectual property assets for the purpose of monetizing these assets through various value-enhancing initiatives, including investments in the development and commercialization of patented technologies, licensing, strategic partnerships, and commercial litigation. Additionally, the company assists in the development and marketing of its digital authentication products in the Hong Kong market. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies. It also manufactures corrugated medium products; offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its CUK, CRB, and SBS, as well as other grades of paperboards that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Graphic Packaging Holding Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

