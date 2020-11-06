Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,020 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

INTC opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.