Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.0% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $197.64 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $383.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average of $194.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

