Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) Major Shareholder Buys $167,794.20 in Stock

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc bought 60,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $167,794.20. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:DVCR opened at $2.95 on Friday. Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:DVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 220.81% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $118.24 million for the quarter.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

