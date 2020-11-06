Diamondback Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FANG. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $96.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $63,195,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,563,000 after acquiring an additional 368,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 281.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 986,562 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

