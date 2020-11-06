Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €51.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.50 ($58.24) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.28 ($56.80).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €35.18 ($41.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($56.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

