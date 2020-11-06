Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for GVC (LON:GVC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,281 ($16.74) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GVC. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 1,220 ($15.94) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,082.17 ($14.14).

Shares of LON:GVC opened at GBX 988.18 ($12.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 989.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 830.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. GVC has a 1-year low of GBX 292.70 ($3.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

