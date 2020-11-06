Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Umicore alerts:

UMICY stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. Umicore has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.