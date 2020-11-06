Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $300.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.56.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $249.76 on Friday. Linde has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $260.49. The firm has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average of $223.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,582,000 after buying an additional 306,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,573,000 after buying an additional 308,331 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

