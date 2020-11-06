Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $28.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.87. Capri has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Capri by 20.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Capri by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Capri by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Capri by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.