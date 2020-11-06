Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) alerts:

TSE SII opened at C$39.79 on Wednesday. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.00 and a 12 month high of C$57.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $974.94 million and a P/E ratio of 61.50.

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$43.04 million for the quarter.

About Sprott Inc. (SII.TO)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.