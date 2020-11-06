Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Insider Riccardo (Rick) Montrone Buys 10,000 Shares

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) insider Riccardo (Rick) Montrone bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,500.00 ($8,928.57).

Riccardo (Rick) Montrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Riccardo (Rick) Montrone purchased 55,000 shares of Desane Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,125.00 ($50,089.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.49.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Desane Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Desane Group

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the acquisition, investment, management, development, sale, resale, and leasing of industrial, commercial, and residential properties; and provision of property and related services.

