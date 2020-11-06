DENTSPLY SIRONA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,538 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.65, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,856,000 after buying an additional 69,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

