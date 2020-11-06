David W. Heinzmann Sells 17,660 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $3,690,940.00.

LFUS stock opened at $211.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.16. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $214.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.15%.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 65.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 22.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.