David Boyce Sells 2,000 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 2.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FORR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

