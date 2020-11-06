Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $410,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $588.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $575.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $324.27 and a one year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.64.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 27,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.89, for a total transaction of $16,560,617.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,513,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,127 shares of company stock valued at $98,571,236 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

