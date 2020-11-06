Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 7,455 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,342,000 after purchasing an additional 301,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 492.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 256,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213,416 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

