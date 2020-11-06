Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 49,505 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 49,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 123.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

NYSE:PFGC opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $392,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,662.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 66,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $2,578,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $3,335,833. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.