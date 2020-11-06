Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,210 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 46,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

NYSE TJX opened at $54.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.81, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

