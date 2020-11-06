Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 212 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,842,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 202,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,250,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after buying an additional 436,889 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.3% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,820,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,603,000 after buying an additional 639,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,064,000 after buying an additional 1,188,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,251. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of CL stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.