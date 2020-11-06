Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,440 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Anthem by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Anthem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Anthem by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.40.

Shares of ANTM opened at $319.60 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $334.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.72.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

