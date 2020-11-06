Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,343 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $181.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.20 and a 200 day moving average of $179.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

