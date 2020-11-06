Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 105 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,545 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,445,000 after acquiring an additional 110,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at $65,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,673,000 after purchasing an additional 150,519 shares during the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 40,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,859.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $377,679.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $137.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.58.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IAC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.04.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

