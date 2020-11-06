Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,584,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $188.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $203.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.33 and its 200 day moving average is $158.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

