Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $20,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $126.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.35. The company has a market cap of $229.42 billion, a PE ratio of -204.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

