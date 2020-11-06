Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 212,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 154,287 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,532 shares of company stock worth $9,337,997. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.