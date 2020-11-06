Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 61,889 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $62.63 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion and a PE ratio of 32.62.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

