Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Science Applications International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,569,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Science Applications International by 20.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 740,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 127,262 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 44.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 609,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after buying an additional 188,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2,080.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after buying an additional 534,441 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 309,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after buying an additional 49,122 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Science Applications International stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

