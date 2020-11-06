Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,054 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.01, for a total value of $662,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,973.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,609,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,002 shares of company stock valued at $9,540,468 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $311.72 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.98 and a 200 day moving average of $343.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

