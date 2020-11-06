Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,196 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 65.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $61.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

