Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 28,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

