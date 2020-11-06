Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,372 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $332.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

