Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 16,300 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after buying an additional 19,778,517 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 39.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 45.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,975 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,766,000 after purchasing an additional 655,095 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,825,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,486,000 after purchasing an additional 41,917 shares during the period.

Shares of GO stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $84,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,363.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $629,298.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 833,352 shares of company stock worth $34,927,413.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

