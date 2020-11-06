Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,314 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,621 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 16,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $279.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $293.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.50. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.